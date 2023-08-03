Beckley YMCA trainer who helped inspire thousands recovering from stroke

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Anyone who visits the Beckley YMCA regularly may have noticed the return of a familiar face.

A fitness coach and trainer at the facility, Al Leftwich has helped inspire hundreds of people over the years to reach their health and fitness goals. Leftwich was sidelined in July with a serious stroke that left him unable eat solid foods for weeks on end. Losing a lot of his strength during that time, he has since made considerable strides in his recovery.

On top of his tenacious work ethic, he credits his friends, family, and the entire Y community with helping him bounce back.

“All of the support I’ve had, from the little kids who wrote me cards to the banner, I have had so much support. It’s been so overwhelming. I didn’t think all these people would be there for me and I just love them. I just always put God first,” said Leftwich.

Had the 67-year-old not been in such excellent physical shape, he said his stroke could have been a lot worse and credits God with his incredible comeback.

To help support Leftwich with his medical expenses, the Y is selling t-shirts at the front desk for $20 a piece.

