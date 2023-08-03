Beckley woman sentenced for instrumental role in firearm trafficking conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Denise Johnson, 26, of Beckley, was sentenced for conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Johnson admitted to her role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, in or around June 2020, Johnson was a native of Philadelphia living in West Virginia when she introduced her friends and acquaintances in the Beckley area to a group of Philadelphia-based firearms traffickers led by Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh.” From in or around June 2020 to in or around July 2021, Jones and his co-conspirators obtained firearms bought by straw purchasers in the Beckley area that they took back to Philadelphia to sell for profit.

Johnson participated in the conspiracy throughout its duration, helping to organize and recruit straw purchasers who bought the firearms trafficked by Jones’ ring. Jones or an intermediary told the straw purchasers which firearms to buy and provided the money for the purchases. Johnson admitted that she knew the recruited straw purchasers would falsely certify on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that they were purchasing the firearms for themselves when they knew they were buying them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy.

Jones is awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.

50 of the over 140 firearms trafficked by Jones and his ring were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philidelphia. Crimes they were connected to include two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

