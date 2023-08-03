Beaver native to be inducted into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thomas R. Cochran is set to be inducted into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame for his many years of commitment to aviation safety.

Cochran was born in Beaver, W.Va. in 1940. In his early adult life, he was a coal miner, but he later pursued a career in aviation attending the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There he earned his Federal Aviation Administration certifications in aircraft maintenance, radio operations, and aircraft accident insurance investigation.

He worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) ) as an aircraft mechanic based at Dulles International Airport for three years before a nationwide layoff. Cochran later found work with the Pittson Coal Company and remained until retiring on July 7, 1997. The following day, Tom was hired as the Director of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, located in Beaver, WV. It was here his aviation career would flourish.

According to a release from the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, Cochran had a commitment to a safe airport operating environment, and his foresight and understanding of how airports serve as economic engines was “second to none.”

His role in promoting the airport as a self-sustaining entity ripe with economic opportunity for the entire region propelled the Raleigh County Memorial Airport forward. Under Tom’s guidance, the airport completed several projects to improve safety, including obstruction removal, major interior and exterior passenger terminal renovations, and the oversight of the development of the corporate hangar area and industrial park which led the way for future economic growth. His push for economic diversification led to a partnership with higher education, offering training to those seeking positions in aerospace technology. This alone is extraordinary as graduates now have the choice to stay in West Virginia for the entirety of their aviation careers, keeping the economy growing.

Cochran was also active in many other organizations in West Virginia including Visit Southern WV and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

