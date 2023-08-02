‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom return this weekend

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bevy of activity is coming to Mercer County this weekend and joining us to discuss all the fun is Mercer County Convention & Visitor Bureau’s Jamie Null.

For lovers of fair food, fun games and the farm there is the Mercer County Fair over at PikeView High School.

Located at 3566 Eads Mill Rd in Princeton according to officials with the fair, it has several key objectives:

The people of this Fair believe that a Fair should have many purposes. Some of the leading purposes include: To disperse information by creating interest in friendly competition. To improve practices and methods of farming. To encourage better co-operation between individuals, organizations, schools, and communities. To educate and instill in the public a greater appreciation for agriculture. To preserve the agricultural heritage of southern West Virginia.

More information can be found on MercerCountyFairWV.com

If the intersection of arts and nature are more your thing, there is the ‘Peak of the Bloom’ which lasts from August 4-13th.

Events will be held at both Camp Creek State Park and the Grassroots District of Princeton, WV.

For ten days in the month of August in the beautiful hills of West Virginia, there are annual wildflowers in their peak bloom. There are fields of these flowers tucked in a remote area of the beautiful Camp Creek State Park; it’s one of the best kept secrets of our area, and a true moment in time to behold. August 4-13, we will celebrate Peak of the Bloom, honoring the art of nature. During the ten days, events will be held in the Mercer Street Grassroots District and Camp Creek State Park celebrating this beauty. Guided photo hikes, picnics, plein air painting, music in the park, and other special events will make up the annual celebration. The event is a partnership between The RiffRaff Arts Collective and Camp Creek State Park, inspired and seeded by the National Conservation Fund, National Endowment of the Arts and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

More information can be found on PeakOfTheBloom.com

