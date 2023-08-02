‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom return this weekend

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bevy of activity is coming to Mercer County this weekend and joining us to discuss all the fun is Mercer County Convention & Visitor Bureau’s Jamie Null.
For lovers of fair food, fun games and the farm there is the Mercer County Fair over at PikeView High School.
Located at 3566 Eads Mill Rd in Princeton according to officials with the fair, it has several key objectives:
More information can be found on MercerCountyFairWV.com
If the intersection of arts and nature are more your thing, there is the ‘Peak of the Bloom’ which lasts from August 4-13th.
Events will be held at both Camp Creek State Park and the Grassroots District of Princeton, WV.
More information can be found on PeakOfTheBloom.com
