VDH makes changes to COVID-19 reporting

By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

VDH is also tracking cases and reporting them differently.

Epidemiologist Elena Diskin says the VDH dashboard used to show how many people visited ERs and Urgent Cares with COVID symptoms. However, that wasn’t the best way to do it.

“Now that we’re able to look at the percentage of people diagnosed with COVID-19, it’s just a little bit more specific,” Diskin said Wednesday, August 2.

VDH says although a summer spike is the reality of this epidemic, there are still precautions we can take.

“The best way to stay protected and kind of keep that immunity shield up is to make sure that you’re up to date on your vaccines,” Diskin said.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says there is currently no need to take extra precautions now, but still test if you have COVID-like symptoms.

“If I get an illness that could be COVID, I got like, you know, runny nose or fever or muscle aches. I test myself because I don’t want to spread it to someone else,” Dr. Petri said.

Health experts say if you get COVID-19, it is still important to isolate yourself for five days to stop the spread.

