Unsettled weather returns late week

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s later today.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. Lows should stay in the 60s overnight.

A disturbance will move through our area tomorrow bringing off-and-on showers and thunderstorms with it. As of now, severe weather looks unlikely, but heavy downpours are possible with some storms. With the clouds/rain around, temperatures should stay below average in the low/mid 70s.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday as well. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for most on Friday afternoon.

It’ll be a warm and muggy weekend as highs climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. With the heat and humidity also comes the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

