Town of Bluefield among revitalization projects to receive funds

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bluefield is among four Virginia towns and cities to receive Industrial Revitalization Funds (IRF). Those funds will go to providing gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the $8,250,000 in funding on Wednesday, and the town of Bluefield will be receiving $750,000 of that money. Other areas receiving funding include the city of Staunton and the towns of Abingdon and Cape Charles.

The four awarded projects will create over 125 jobs and leverage an additional $20 million in public and private investment.

“These remarkable projects are breathing new life into dilapidated structures that have hindered our economic progress, transforming them into vibrant small businesses and symbols of community pride,” said Gov. Youngkin. “By harnessing the power of IRF grants, we are making strategic investments in the infrastructure, economy and vibrancy of Virginia and showcasing why Virginia is the place to live, work and do business.”

IRF leverages local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties. The program is targeted toward vacant non-residential structures whose poor condition creates physical and economic blight to the surrounding area in which the structure is located. Projects were reviewed and evaluated competitively, with an emphasis on those with a high level of blight, identification of impediments to economic development efforts, alignment with regional or local strategies, availability of matching resources, the level of community distress where the property is located and an identified and feasible end use.

“The revitalization of neglected structures is instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering thriving communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As we announce these grants, we recognize their critical role in catalyzing regional partnerships and driving economic development.”

