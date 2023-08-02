Rain is on the way for Thursday

Low pressure heading into the area will bring unsettled weather as we head into late week. We could have a few spotty showers/storms through tonight, but not everyone will see rain.

Widespread rain is more likely tomorrow, starting in the morning and picking up into the afternoon and evening. We could see some heavier downpours at times, and isolated flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Otherwise we’ll be cool and cloudy with temps in the 60s and 70s. Thursday night, temps will hover in the 60s and we’ll see continuing showers and fog.

Friday we will begin to dry out, but we’ll still see some hit or miss rain at times. Otherwise we’ll be partly cloudy, cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

Temps will return to normal, pushing toward the 80 degree mark Saturday and Sunday-rain chances should be on the lower end as well...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.