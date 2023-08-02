Quiet weather persists into midweek, more storms return Thursday

We’ll be seasonable and mainly dry on Wednesday
Mowing Forecast
Mowing Forecast(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be mainly clear overnight tonight and cool, with low temps hitting the 50s for most. Tomorrow will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Most will stay dry, with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds and humidity. We could see a few pop-up showers/storms. Otherwise, temps will fall into the 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, and because of the clouds/rain, temps will be cooler, though we will be muggy! Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring cooler-than average temps still, but we should start to dry out. More sun is on the way for the weekend, as well as seasonable temps...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust

Latest News

WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/1)
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.
A pleasant day is on tap for our Tuesday
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (7-31-2023)
TOMORROW LOOKS DRIER
The humidity will continue to lower into Tuesday