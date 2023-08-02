Quiet weather persists into midweek, more storms return Thursday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be mainly clear overnight tonight and cool, with low temps hitting the 50s for most. Tomorrow will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Most will stay dry, with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will bring increasing clouds and humidity. We could see a few pop-up showers/storms. Otherwise, temps will fall into the 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, and because of the clouds/rain, temps will be cooler, though we will be muggy! Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring cooler-than average temps still, but we should start to dry out. More sun is on the way for the weekend, as well as seasonable temps...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

