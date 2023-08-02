“Peak of the Bloom” returning to Mercer County

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) -An annual event is returning to Mercer County this Friday that hopes to help people connect with the beauty of nature. Peak of the Bloom is a ten-day celebration that takes place on both Mercer Street in downtown Princeton and at Camp Creek State Park. Events will be happening almost every day this week, with many local businesses using their experience or resources to bring this to life. An organizer for the event says Peak of the Bloom is a great way to get education and entertainment from the natural world around you.

“We do believe that it’s important for us all as local... citizens to remember and honor and celebrate the beauty of the place that we live. We’re so fortunate to be surrounded by such natural beauty, and so it’s a time to kind of observe and celebrate that...” says Lori McKinney, Director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective.

This year, Peak of the Bloom will also feature the parade that had originally been planned for All Together Arts Week. McKinney says for a full list of the upcoming Peak of the Bloom events, go to the Peak of the Bloom website.

