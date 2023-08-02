Montcalm aims to build on last season’s success

The Generals will pursue the program’s first playoff appearance
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Montcalm Generals put together the school’s best season ever in 2022 and the entire team is back with a new sense of confidence.

The Generals are a tight group that is focused on making some more program history. Montcalm can win in multiple different ways and has high-leverage game experience as a unit.

