Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing juvenile

Tajay Gene Crockett Jr.
Tajay Gene Crockett Jr.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Tajay Gene Crockett Jr., 14, was last seen on July 30 in the Brushfork area. Crockett is described as an African-American Male that is approximately 6′1″ and weighs 140 to 150 pounds. He has redish brown hair and brown eyes.

Crockett was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and two different pairs of shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or Deputy M.J. Mikles at 304-487-8364.

