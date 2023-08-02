Local Community Action to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc. (CASEWV) is set to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

With this program, meals will be provided to all enrolled children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

According to a release from CASEWV, breakfast will be at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 12 p.m. weekdays.

Early Head Start and Head Start locations participating include Cumberland heights Center, New Hope Center, and Thorn Center in Mercer County and Summers County Center in Summers County.

In addition, meals will be served in various licensed family daycare homes via the agency’s Family Daycare Food Program in Fayette (Oak Hill and Mount Hope areas only), Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Providers’ mealtimes range from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.