Leaders and supporters celebrate dedication of Rahall’s congressional archives to WVU Tech

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virgina lawmakers past and present came together in Beckley to pay tribute to former Congressman Nick Rahall. His congressional archives were dedicated to WVU Tech on South Kanawha Street, where anyone can view his work over his nearly 40-year tenure in congress.

The Beckley native served as a Democrat in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 2015. Through a storied career that started in Beckley, Rahall went on to become one of the most powerful members of congress through his work on the Transporation and Natural Resources committees.

In front of hundreds of former colleagues and friends on Wednesday, he was praised by state leaders on both sides of the aisle.

“I knew Nick’s family really well...his dad really well. And I thank him from the bottom of my heart for that friendship which will last forever,” said Gov. Jim Justice during his speech.

Rahall was also praised as a tireless fighter for the state’s mining industry, but also for his work to diversify the district’s economy through investments in transportation and tourism. In fact, he was credited with authoring the original legislation that paved the way for the National Park and Preserve designation.

“He worked so well on both sides of the aisle,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “He believed in his causes and the things he did and worked his way up to lead the transportation commitee. I’m Chairman of the Energy Committee. When you West Virginians as chairman of any of these committees, it makes a big difference.”

Senator Manchin praised Rahall for being a bridge builder, Rahall credited his success over nearly 40 years to a simple strategy.

“It’s all about your word in politics. Your word is your only bond. You share your support, opposition, or willingness to discuss any issue...that must be paramount in politics today.”

Now, for decades to come, people will be able to come to WVU Tech to look back on his work and learn more about how he put that word into action.

The Rahall Congressional Archives are open to the public and located on South Kanawha Street.

