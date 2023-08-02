Leaders and supporters celebrate dedication of Rahall’s congressional archives to WVU Tech


West Virgina lawmakers past and present came together in Beckley to pay tribute to former...
West Virgina lawmakers past and present came together in Beckley to pay tribute to former Congressman Nick Rahall as his congressional archives were dedicated to WVU Tech.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virgina lawmakers past and present came together in Beckley to pay tribute to former Congressman Nick Rahall. His congressional archives were dedicated to WVU Tech on South Kanawha Street, where anyone can view his work over his nearly 40-year tenure in congress.

The Beckley native served as a Democrat in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 2015. Through a storied career that started in Beckley, Rahall went on to become one of the most powerful members of congress through his work on the Transporation and Natural Resources committees.

In front of hundreds of former colleagues and friends on Wednesday, he was praised by state leaders on both sides of the aisle.

“I knew Nick’s family really well...his dad really well. And I thank him from the bottom of my heart for that friendship which will last forever,” said Gov. Jim Justice during his speech.

Rahall was also praised as a tireless fighter for the state’s mining industry, but also for his work to diversify the district’s economy through investments in transportation and tourism. In fact, he was credited with authoring the original legislation that paved the way for the National Park and Preserve designation.

“He worked so well on both sides of the aisle,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “He believed in his causes and the things he did and worked his way up to lead the transportation commitee. I’m Chairman of the Energy Committee. When you West Virginians as chairman of any of these committees, it makes a big difference.”

Senator Manchin praised Rahall for being a bridge builder, Rahall credited his success over nearly 40 years to a simple strategy.

“It’s all about your word in politics. Your word is your only bond. You share your support, opposition, or willingness to discuss any issue...that must be paramount in politics today.”

Now, for decades to come, people will be able to come to WVU Tech to look back on his work and learn more about how he put that word into action.

The Rahall Congressional Archives are open to the public and located on South Kanawha Street.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Harrisonburg Police Officer and kitten.
Harrisonburg police officer takes in abandoned kitten
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall

Latest News

Beckley ARH
Beckley ARH to be closed Thursday for water outage
Keep pets cool during “dog days of summer” to prevent heat stroke
Keep pets cool during “dog days of summer” to prevent heat stroke
Keep pets cool during “dog days of summer” to prevent heat stroke
Keep pets cool during “dog days of summer” to prevent heat stroke
Bluefield, W.Va. police SUV
Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department seeks pay raise