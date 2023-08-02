Keep pets cool during “dog days of summer” to prevent heat stroke

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -We are currently in the middle of the dog days of summer. The Ancient Greeks believed the heat from this time of the year would cause dogs to go mad. While madness may not be a scientifically proven result of warmer weather, excessive heat can still be very detrimental to pets. We spoke to someone from a local veterinary office who says she sometimes sees dogs with cases of heatstroke around the area during the summer. She says, to prevent this, give dogs a shaded area out of the sun, provide them with fresh, cool water throughout the day, and don’t leave dogs in hot cars. Dogs may be showing signs of heatstroke if they pant excessively or are warm to the touch.

“During the summer months, it’s very important that they stay cool because, unlike humans... they have fur covering their whole bodies and they get hot really quick, so we got to keep our babies cool to keep them healthy,” says Chelsea Walker, vet assistant for Veterinary Associates.

If you do suspect heat stroke, take your dog into an air-conditioned area and put alcohol on their paws to cool them down. Walker adds, dogs with shorter snouts like pugs and bulldogs can have a hard time getting the proper amount of air during warm weather, which means they may need extra care to stay cool.

