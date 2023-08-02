BWG @ Noon: Wishing our summer interns the best as they continue their studies this fall

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Before we wrapped up WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers--the noon crew wanted to take a moment to wish our summer intern, Abby Lester the absolute best as she returns to Morgantown to complete her Masters at WV.

We also want to wish our sports intern, Kelvin Heyward well too as he continues his studies at Bluefield State University.

Thank you both for your contributions to our news team this summer. We look forward to seeing all your future accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Harrisonburg Police Officer and kitten.
Harrisonburg police officer takes in abandoned kitten
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall

Latest News

The Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom kick off in Princeton this Friday
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom return this weekend
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.2.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.2.23
Wytheville Police Department asking for help in search for runaway teen
Wytheville Police Department asking for help in search for runaway teen
Birthdays: 8.1.23
Birthdays: 8.1.23