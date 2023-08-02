BSU expands engineering school class offerings to include courses on mining

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Bluefield State University will soon be able to take courses related to mining.

The classes will be the beginning of the return of a once lost mining engineering program at the university. They will focus on safety. environmental impact and materials handling.

Though the classes can be translated to a number of mining fields such as Lithium and Bronzite, a member of the local mining community and member of BSU’s Board of Governors tells us that the classes are a way for students to prosper in our local coal mining job force.

”Coal has always been important in our area and I think it always will be. Bluefield State University has been known for years with its engineering department. Now we can train, educate and employ locally great jobs. Great paying jobs with great benefits,” said Shannon Remines, Vice Chair for BSU Board of Governors and Vice President of manufacturing for Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Students interested in taking these courses should speak with their counselor about how to sign up.

Students and the public are invited to the Fincastle Country Club on August, 29th at 6pm for the BSU Engineering Departments second annual Hall of Fame Dinner where the CEO of Alpha Metallurgical and BSU engineering school alumni Jason Whitehead will be inducted and give a speech on how BSU gave him the foundation for his successful career.

