Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department seeks pay raise

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield West Virginia Police Chief Dennis Dillow says he’s asking city board members for a pay raise for officers to remain competitive. Dillow says right now it’s hard to keep officers at his department due to low pay, high stress and seemingly relentless scrutiny.

The chief says only four people applied to join their ranks during the department’s last hiring phase.

“You don’t have the people that want to go into this when the money is not attractive. So right now you have to take care of the ones you have and you have to have something to attract others,” said Dillow.

Dillow says he’s lost 39 officers since 2015 and only six of those retiring. He says starting pay right now for officers in Bluefield is around $38,000 per year. The potential pay scale that’s currently in discussion would bump that starting salary up to around $48,000 per year.

“I do want to say regardless of how this works out. Whether we have a full staff of what we have now or we lose one or two people or three. The city of Bluefield does not have to worry. We will continue to do everything that we do for them,” said Dillow.

Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson says they’re crunching the numbers to see what kind of raise can be given. He says he expects an official amount to be nailed down soon.

“We have one of the best police forces in the state. So we want to make sure our guys are competitive. We sure as heck don’t want to lose our best officers. We have other departments too that we’re concerned about. In any city we have to look at the budget to see the best we can do,” said Marson.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.