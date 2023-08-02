Bid being submitted for Mitchell Stadium to host championship games

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mitchell Stadium will get a second chance to host high school football championships in 2024. The Super Six South Committee spearheaded by Delegate Marty Gearheart failed to persuade the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission to let Mitchell Stadium host the big games in 2020.

Now with a second chance, Gearheart says they’re putting together a bid that hopefully the WVSSAC can’t resist. Wheeling Island Stadium has been the host for the championship games since 1994. 2023 will be the stadium’s 29th year hosting the big games.

Gearheart says if their bid to the WVSSAC is successful it would bring championship games to Mitchell Stadium for at least the next four years. Mitchell Stadium was voted America’s best high school football stadium by USAToday in 2019.

“This is a football area. We have Graham and Bluefield here. The people in this area really like football. They attend and they support it. So I would expect them to participate and be part of it. Plus we’re bringing people from other areas that maybe haven’t been here before,” said Gearheart.

Gearheart says some adjustments would have to be made for the games such as an added area for media, possibly using the auditorium on Stadium Drive for teams and offering a percentage of concessions sales to the WVSSAC.

Gearheart says the economic impact of hosting the championship games would be extremely beneficial to the city and the surrounding area. Gearheart says the bid will be submitted in December and anticipates a decision will be reached soon after.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.