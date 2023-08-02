Beckley fire chief gives answers to department’s thousands of additional overtime hours as other city employees fight for higher wages

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sparks continue to fly, and controversy is mounting over wage hikes for Beckley municipal employees.

The conversation started with police officers. Now, more city workers are following the Beckley Police Department in a push for higher pay. During the July 25 Beckley Common Council meeting, Dustin Potter, a Public Works employee, shared insight into his personal struggle to make ends meet.

“Right now, Tuesday night, I’ve got a little over fifty cents in my bank account to get me till Friday. Luckily, I’m single with no children. Otherwise, there’s just no way I would be able to do things.”

WVVA took Potter’s pay concern to the director of the city’s Board of Public Works. Pamela Frey confirms that her department is the least paid in the city. Starting pay: $12 an hour.

“We have some employees that, I feel, deserve way more money than what they’re getting,” Frey shared. “I would like to give everybody $15 an hour...”

Robert Dunlap, Ward III Councilman for the City of Beckley, has been an advocate for higher salaries for the city’s police officers from the beginning. He says council members are not privy to each city employee’ salaries, but adds, after the July 25 meeting, he’s working to find solutions to the wage issues facing each department in the city.

“This is these folks’ livelihood, and bottom line is- we can’t have folks that are living in poverty that are currently an employee for the city and feel good about that,” Dunlap told WVVA on Wednesday.

“How are we supposed to keep these folks and not watch them go to four or five different fast food restaurants or convenience stores and get paid 20 to 30 percent more, as opposed to utilizing the skills that they’ve obtained as being one of our employees? I mean, it’s just bad business...”

Meanwhile, anonymous concerns are adding fuel to the fire of those seeking higher salaries in the city.

Several members of the Beckley Fire Department are making more in overtime pay than the yearly salary of employees in other departments. This has been confirmed by numbers provided by the fire department. These figures reveal that, of the 49 employees at the fire department, nearly half made more than $20,000 in overtime in 2022. In total, more than 30,000 hours in overtime were clocked that year, which comes out to just more than $1 million in additional pay.

In 2022, one Beckley firefighter made nearly $75,000 in overtime pay- in addition to his base pay of $55,000.

WVVA went to Fire Chief Edward Wills for an explanation.

“Looking at the entire department, I was surprised that our overtime was to that extent,” he shared. “I knew that we had individuals who was here a lot, and a couple of those numbers didn’t surprise me, but, when you look at the entire department, I was a little surprised by that.”

Chief Wills says there are several factors that can lead to such high overtime hours.

“We are short on manpower. We’ve had five guys who have had medical issues and they had to be off work for extended periods of time. We have minimum manning, and we have to maintain a certain number of firefighters on duty at all times.”

Wills says, for example, if on-the-clock firefighters are called out to multiple emergency situations in one night, additional employees have to be called in to work 24-hour shifts to ensure proper staffing in case of any further emergencies. When this overtime becomes available, Wills says a list is compiled by seniority but explains how any extra hours are offered:

“Once the list is established, then the person with the least amount is called first, and then it goes right down the list as far as the person with the least amount to the person with the most amount.”

The chief says these additional hours are not wasted. He provided documentation that shows five lives were saved by one firefighter during his various hours of overtime.

“It’s an investment,” Wills said. “It’s an investment by the city for the citizens, and, I think, it’s money well spent.”

Chief Wills calls last year’s increased overtime an ‘anomaly’ and believes the numbers will correct themselves. He says, right now, no actions are in place to reduce overtime hours in the fire department, and adds that he will not deny any firefighter overtime hours, as long as the individual is not fatiguing themselves.

WVVA reached out to Billie Trump, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Beckley to comment on this matter but he was unavailable. Previously, Trump has gone on record with WVVA stating that the salaries of the city’s firefighters have no bearing on the current decision currently before city council to increase police officers’ wages.

