BECKELY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley ARH Medical Mall will be closed on Thursday, August 3, due to a water outage.

The clinics and services included in that closing are the women’s health, cardiovascular, ENT, cardiac rehabilitation, neurology and the ARH Rejuvenation Center.

Patients with appointments will be contacted for rescheduling.

