Wytheville Police Department asking for help in search for runaway teen

Wytheville Police Department: (276) 223-3300
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Authorities asking for your help in the search for a missing Virginia teen.

According the the Wytheville Police Department, Lily Katherine McGowan went missing between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police say she left her home during the nighttime, leaving a note for her grandmother.

Wytheville police believe she is still in the immediate vicinity, staying with friends whose parents may not know she has run away.

If you have tips or know of her whereabouts please call 911 or the Wytheville Police Department’s nonemergency number: (276) 223-3300

Tips may remain anonymous.

