True Blue Athlete of the Month: Jack Doyle

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - July’s True Blue Athlete of the Month sponsored by Bluefield State University is Jack Doyle of the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Doyle led the league in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage entering July 31st. He hit 2 HR and collected 16 RBI as well. Those 16 RBI and his 30 hits were the most by a Ridge Runner in July.

