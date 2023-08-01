True Blue Athlete of the Month: Jack Doyle

Infielder for the Bluefield Ridge Runners
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - July’s True Blue Athlete of the Month sponsored by Bluefield State University is Jack Doyle of the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Doyle led the league in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage entering July 31st. He hit 2 HR and collected 16 RBI as well. Those 16 RBI and his 30 hits were the most by a Ridge Runner in July.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust

Latest News

Adam Richmond and Colten Tate will both play college baseball
Adam Richmond and Colten Tate will both play college baseball
Adam Richmond and Colten Tate will both play college baseball
Adam Richmond and Colten Tate will both play college baseball
True Blue Athlete of the Month: Jack Doyle
True Blue Athlete of the Month: Jack Doyle
Graham gears up for another run at a championship
Graham gears up for another run at a championship