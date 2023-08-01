Roanoke man logs 500th climb of McAfee Knob trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Within the last week, a Roanoke man logged a big accomplishment.

Saturday, July 29, Tim Lewis hiked the McAfee Knob trail for the 500th time. He had some friends join him, and his dad even brought a cake to mark the occasion.

Lewis said he began hiking more than a decade ago and used the popular trail to train for marathons and ultramarathons.

He says he’s been going up McAfee Knob once or twice a week, every week, since 2015. The trail is eight miles long, meaning Lewis has logged at least 4,000 miles.

“And especially after COVID in 2020 when all the races were canceled,” he explained, “that’s when I was still motivated to go up and stay in shape and I kind of got addicted to it after going up so much in 2018, 2019.”

Lewis said while he’s proud of 500, he doesn’t think he’s setting a record. He said his friend, Joseph Teh, has summited the Knob more than 2,000 times.

He says he intends to keep on climbing the Knob and hopes to complete a marathon in all 50 states.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.