Return of Tazewell County Fair brings income to small businesses

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -A long-running tradition has returned to Tazewell County. The Tazewell County Fair is back for five days of fun. Visitors this year can expect the return of old favorites like the carnival, food trucks, and farm animals. There are new things as well like craft vendors in Nuckolls Hall, a penny press, and a “9-D Virtual Reality” ride. One of the organizers for the fair says it’s more than just a fun tradition, however. He says often the fair can mean “everything” to the small businesses that set up here.

“A lot of people really need this fair. It helps them financially... Most of the food vendors here are local people... The carnival has a couple that travels with them, but most of the food vendors are local people... it’s their livelihood...” says Otis Lester, fair board member and food vendor chairman.

We spoke to Ellis Owens who has been operating Chiller-Z Ice Cream, an ice cream trailer at the fair, for close to a decade. He says it’s the fun of this historic fair that keeps him coming back.

“Found out probably ten or fifteen years ago that this was the longest running fair in the state of Virginia...” says Owens, “... after we got... the trailer, I thought it might be... a good festival to set up at, and we just basically fell in love with it.”

Owens says the Tazewell County Fair has a way to connect people of different generations, adding, whether visitor or vendor, everyone he meets always has a good time.

Lester says the fair is planning to hold a “Children’s Day” on Wednesday, August 2nd 9:00 am - 2:00pm. There will also be a “Senior’s Day” on Thursday, August 3rd 9:00 am - 2:00pm. More information can be found on the fair’s website.

