Raleigh and Wyoming counties to receive 9 million in grant funding for sewer lines


Raleigh County and Wyoming County are expected to soon receive nine million in grant funding to...
Raleigh County and Wyoming County are expected to soon receive nine million in grant funding to go toward the installation of sewer lines extending between Rhodell and Amigo.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHODELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh and Wyoming counties are expected to receive a nine million grant to go toward the installation of sewer lines between Rhodell and Amigo.

According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, the DEP grant will help with the elimination of straight-line pipes at more than 80 homes sitting alongside the Guyandotte River. As he explained to WVVA News, human waste in the water supply poses risks in more ways than one. On top of the chemicals needed to treat the water to be suitable for drinking, it’s dangerous for fishing and swimming.

“I was told Governor Justice wants the Guyandotte cleaned up. A lot of the homes in Rhodell and Amigo have straight pipe systems, where the water goes straight into the Guyandotte,” explained Tolliver.

Some of the residents in Rhodell were extremely pleased to learn of the news on Tuesday, including resident Michael Reed who loves to fish. “It’s good. We get to keep our fish and go swimming. It’s all around more fun for everybody.”

Purifying the river will also benefit the Governor’s recent efforts to stock the river with trout. “If you can keep these straight pipe systems from going straight in there, obviously, it’s a health issue. If you’re spending all that money to put in Gold trout all the way to Pineville, then it’s a win-win.”

WVVA News has also reached out to the DEP for additional details regarding the expected timeline for the project.

