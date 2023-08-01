Police: Fairmont woman restrained child with severe autism to bed with zip ties

Amber Rolfe
Amber Rolfe(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after authorities say she restrained a child with severe autism to a bed with zip ties.

Officers received a call from Child Protective Services for a potential case of child neglect at a home on Carleton St. in Fairmont Monday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

CPS allegedly told police there was a “juvenile with severe autism was being left in bed for too long without changing her diaper and also being restrained to the bed by using zip ties.” CPS also provided police with photos of the alleged abuse, officers say.

When police walked through the home with 43-year-old Amber Rolfe, of Fairmont, they say a hospital bed had “what appeared to look like a wet spot of urine” in addition to the home smelling like urine and a box of zip ties near the doorway.

Court documents say CPS asked a family member why the child had a bandage on her arm, and he said “he accidentally cut her when he was removing a bracelet.” However, authorities say the family member would not explain what type of bracelet it was.

When Rolfe began removing the bandage after being asked by CPS, the child started saying, “Please, no bars. No bars,” referring to the bed rails on the hospital bed, officers say.

Rolfe has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

