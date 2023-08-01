A pleasant day is on tap for our Tuesday

Some may consider it a “Sloth-like” day (Joshua & Christina)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Some patchy fog has developed across the region, but that fog will lift later this morning and we’ll see mainly sunny skies today. Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Another unseasonably cool night is expected as temperatures dip down into the 50s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight.

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Unsettled weather will return to the region late week. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s for most.

Some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible this weekend, but not everyone will see rain. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

