A pleasant day is on tap for our Tuesday
Some may consider it a “Sloth-like” day (Joshua & Christina)
Some patchy fog has developed across the region, but that fog will lift later this morning and we’ll see mainly sunny skies today. Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Another unseasonably cool night is expected as temperatures dip down into the 50s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight.
A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon.
Unsettled weather will return to the region late week. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s for most.
Some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible this weekend, but not everyone will see rain. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
