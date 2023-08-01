A pleasant day is on tap for our Tuesday

Some patchy fog has developed across the region, but that fog will lift later this morning and we’ll see mainly sunny skies today. Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another unseasonably cool night is expected as temperatures dip down into the 50s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip into the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather will return to the region late week. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s for most.

We'll have a better chance of rain and storms on Thursday and Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible this weekend, but not everyone will see rain. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.