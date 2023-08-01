Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase has been escorted back to West Virginia and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said Shana Carf made bond in order to face more serious crimes in West Virginia.

Carf was escorted back to West Virginia by a West Virginia State trooper and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

The prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on Carf, which means once she faces charges in West Virginia, she’ll have to return to Clark County, Kentucky to face charges there.

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

  • Fleeing/evading police
  • Wanton endangerment of a police officer
  • Wanton endangerment
  • Assault 2nd degree of a police officer
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance
  • No operator’s license

Click the links below for previous coverage:

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
Mother wants justice in son’s death
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
Harrisonburg Police Officer and kitten.
Harrisonburg police officer takes in abandoned kitten
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall

Latest News

BSU expands engineering school class offerings to include courses on mining
BSU expands engineering school class offerings to include courses on mining
The Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom kick off in Princeton this Friday
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: Mercer County Fair & Peak of the Bloom return this weekend
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.2.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 8.2.23
Buckle up, New York’s new seatbelt law kicked in on Sunday.
‘Click It or Ticket’ high visibility enforcement about to begin
FILE: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
Town of Bluefield among revitalization projects to receive funds