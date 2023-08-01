Local businesses give scholarships to Mercer County students

This annual scholarship comes from Brandon Disney State Farm and Taylor Optical
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday in Mercer County, three high school seniors got some funding for their education thanks to two local businesses. Brandon Disney State Farm and Jared Taylor of Taylor Optical joined together to bring their “community scholarship” to students in the county. Three Mercer County students were awarded $750 each to help them on their educational journey. To receive the scholarships, the students had to write an essay on a topic chosen for them. An organizer for the scholarships says it was the students’ vulnerability in their writing that made the essays stand out.

“I was really just looking through, like, scholarships to apply for, and I seen this one and I thought it’d be a good one to go for,” says Kris Joyce, one of the scholarship winners.

“It’s all about perseverance, and that’s what each year, I’ve tried to drive home with the essay topics is about how have you overcame and what biggest obstacle have you overcame in your lifetime, so we got the essays done, and we’re just thankful we have the participants this year for it,” says Treyvon Simmons, one of the organizers for the scholarship.

Simmons says this was the third year the scholarship was held. He hopes to continue the scholarship in future years as a foundation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall
Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans,...
Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust
Eric Shawn Phillips
Mercer County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime

Latest News

Return of Tazewell County Fair brings income to small businesses
Return of Tazewell County Fair brings income to small businesses
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin implemented new policy and changes that are disrupting the...
‘This is just one step in a multifaceted effort to erase trans identity’ LGBTQ+ protections and resources changing in Virginia
Nichole Brooks
Brooks get 30 years in prison
Bluefield, W.Va. police SUV
140 surveillance cameras coming to Bluefield, W.Va.