Local businesses give scholarships to Mercer County students

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday in Mercer County, three high school seniors got some funding for their education thanks to two local businesses. Brandon Disney State Farm and Jared Taylor of Taylor Optical joined together to bring their “community scholarship” to students in the county. Three Mercer County students were awarded $750 each to help them on their educational journey. To receive the scholarships, the students had to write an essay on a topic chosen for them. An organizer for the scholarships says it was the students’ vulnerability in their writing that made the essays stand out.

“I was really just looking through, like, scholarships to apply for, and I seen this one and I thought it’d be a good one to go for,” says Kris Joyce, one of the scholarship winners.

“It’s all about perseverance, and that’s what each year, I’ve tried to drive home with the essay topics is about how have you overcame and what biggest obstacle have you overcame in your lifetime, so we got the essays done, and we’re just thankful we have the participants this year for it,” says Treyvon Simmons, one of the organizers for the scholarship.

Simmons says this was the third year the scholarship was held. He hopes to continue the scholarship in future years as a foundation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.