‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WSAZ/WDTV) - After more than 150 years, Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi will likely have to close its doors.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met on Monday in an emergency meeting to discuss financial issues at Alderson Broaddus University.

The HEPC ultimately voted unanimously to revoke AB’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective Dec. 31, 2023. This means students on track to graduate in the fall may continue attending AB, but all other students may not return for the Fall semester.

Jessica Maynard is a working mom from Logan County who was about to start her junior year at AB. She says it felt like she found the perfect nursing program at AB.

“The reason I enrolled in the LPN to BSN program is because of the flexibility that it offered,” Maynard said. “I am not a traditional student, I’m an adult, and I have to work full time to be able to support my family. And I have a child who has complex medical needs, They have a program where we would come to class once a month, and attend class and do everything else online hybrid.”

During the HEPC’s meeting, school representatives requested a continuance to offer administrators who are traveling for an out-of-state conference to return to West Virginia. That request was denied.

“We, would simply ask for, in a sense of fairness, to be able to respond to these charges without prejudice to the people that the Higher Education Policy Commission is tasked with protecting. Alderson Broaddus as an institution is in the same business. We’re in the student business. It’s not the business of any university to create a hardship for their students,” said Jim Garvin, the AB Board of Trustees and Governors Chair.

The decision also includes steps the university needs to take to wind down operations, like not returning any current students to campus for the Fall semester, except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return to complete their degrees.

Maynard, who says she was weeks away from starting her junior year in the program, will not be able to return to campus. She says she already commuted four hours one-way when she had to go to in-person classes. Now, she’s not sure if she can continue the degree she always wanted.

“I cannot commute back and forth Monday through Friday, to Wesleyan to join the program. Even though it’s very generous that they offer to take us, it’s not feasible for some of my classmates. Some of us live in Virginia. We live all over the state. We had students from Pennsylvania. And we would not be able to commute, you know, daily to a school. We feel very disheartened about all this. I just wish that they would have done something. I wish they would have notified us, given us a little bit of a heads up,” Maynard said.

The HEPC cited the school’s financial troubles as the reason for the vote. The university currently has a $500 million negative cashflow among other issues.

The university has 10 days to appeal the HEPC’s decision. The Commission says several public and private schools have offered to help transfer students in time for the school year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.