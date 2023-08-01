Graham gears up for another run at a championship

G-Men won class 2 state title in 2022
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-Men have opened a new season with the same goal. The reigning Class 2 state champions are focused on returning to Salem.

A large majority of last year’s team returns in 2023 including 5 All-District First Team performers. The G-Men have a dangerous combination of talent, depth and experience.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

