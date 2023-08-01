Concord University esports players compete at Super Smash Con

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -A team of students from Concord are preparing to represent their university in a competition against people from around the globe. This isn’t Concord’s basketball team or football team, however, but a relatively new one: an esports team.

“Esports is competitive gaming. It’s just like football and basketball in the fact that we have the primary goal of winning. The medium though isn’t the physical activity it’s the hours and hours in training the mental fortitude preparation, the wellness training that we have to go through to make sure your body is ready to game for ten hours a day. It’s very different but more similar than you would expect,” says Justin Smith, Assistant Director of Esports at Concord University.

Concord University is the first college in West Virginia to have an esports team. Since its inception, Concord has worked to grow the team by providing them with multiple training rooms and a mental health coach to make sure they’re always fit to game. Now, Ashton “Mozie” Huffman and Tyrell “Cypher” Blair will be competing in the fighting game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” at the Super Smash Con.

“Now that is like the olympics for this specific esport...” says Huffman, “...Pro players, some of which come from different countries... are going to be coming to Chantilly, Virginia, to play Smash. And I think the prize pool is like 25 thousand dollars... But even besides the money, it also is a great way to get your name out there and if me and Tyrell do really well out there, that’s really going to help put concord on the map out there... That we have players, and we don’t play around.”

One of the players has been to smash con before, and says he’s ready to show how he’s improved.

“I feel like I learned a lot more, became more patient. I learned how to play the game better, and a lot of people helped me around West Virginia,” says Blair.

“These guys are probably some of the best talent in the state. We’re very proud to have fostered them in the Concord system. They’re going to be going to represent us at Smash Con, and they’ve got a lot on the line. It’s a long travel for them, but these guys played in a lot of in person and online competitions before. I think they’re going to do well and bring us back some glory,” says Smith.

If you would like to see this team in action for yourself, Smith says Concord will be opening a 160-person esports arena this fall. They plan to host the “Coal Pick Classic” four game tournament against WVU Tech in that arena on August 26th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.