Brooks get 30 years in prison

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nichole Brooks of Bluefield, West Virginia was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday. Brooks was found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl that happened in March of 2022.

Brooks accepted a plea deal back in May. Brooks’ daughter, Isis Wallace was sentenced to 50 years for her role in the murder. She won’t be eligible for parole until she serves 15 years.

Both Brooks and Wallace were originally charged with first degree murder.

