Bluefield University Missions Club serves in Ecuador(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A team of six students and one alumna from Bluefield University worked with For His Children in Ecuador over the summer. The team served from May 8 through May 16 and was comprised of Landon Breeden, Lucas Honaker, Abigail McComas, Isabella McComas, Isaiah Rife, and Michaela Rose, as well as 2023 BU graduate Taylor Stiltner.

For His Children is a Christian children’s home that has helped orphaned and neglected children since 1990 according to a release from BU.

BU student Breeden said that the organization is “is dedicated to providing a temporary home to children in unfortunate circumstances in addition to ‘spiritual, physical, and mental care.’” The team assisted the caregivers, known as “tías” or aunts, and strived to encourage them in their faith.

“We were able to minister to the tías by helping them with their daily activities, along with worshiping together with them on certain days,” Breeden shared. “We were also blessed to minister to the children through various Vacation Bible School events, helping provide daily care to them and even simple playtime. Finally, we were able to be a witness and blessing to those we encountered on the streets of Ecuador and in the local church established there.”

The trip to Ecuador proved to be memorable and a blessing. “I was so blessed to minister to a certain little girl, and it was a blessing to see her smile when I saw her,” Breeden said. “It was such a blessing and a miracle to hear how the tías worshiped with us during those events.”

“As a team, there were certain nights we would all sing and worship together, and I believe the Lord bonded us closer to one another during those moments,” he added.

Mission opportunities at Bluefield University, such as this year’s trips to Ecuador and Spain, are made possible due to the support of generous donors and team members covering all expenses. For more information about the BU Missions Club, please contact club adviser Dr. Henry Clary at hclary@bluefield.edu.

