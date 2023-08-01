AARP Virginia says new survey supports creation of Prescription Drug Affordability Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new survey says a majority of Virginians are concerned about affording their medications, and show strong support for legislation that targets the high cost of prescription drugs. AARP Virginia and other advocates are renewing their push for a state board that could cap the price of some drugs.

Jillian has cystic fibrosis.

“Every day I take about 20 different prescription medications to stay alive and maintain my health,” the Norfolk resident said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “And that has been my life since I was diagnosed with CF at just three months old.”

Jillian said she’s fortunate to have an affordable employee-sponsored insurance plan, but making sure she can pay for expensive medications and other health care costs has been one of the biggest stresses of her life. AARP Virginia says she’s not alone.

A new survey commissioned by the organization, and conducted by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University, indicates a majority of Virginians are concerned about the issue, and a proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board has strong bipartisan support.

Jim Dau is AARP’s Virginia State Director.

“This survey should show every candidate running for the General Assembly this fall that supporting a prescription drug affordability board is a common-sense bipartisan way to win voters to their side,” Dau said.

Stami Williams is a Director of State Public Affairs for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

“Three out of five Virginians reject government price-setting, especially when they learn about the trade-offs,” she told WDBJ7 in an interview.

“If you’re really looking out for seniors and you’re looking out for patients, you’re not supporting a prescription drug affordability board,” she said. “It’s costing way too much and it’s not delivering any results.”

But Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.) said he is hopeful the legislation will advance in 2024.

“I think all of the pharmaceutical companies can come together and recognize that this is an excellent idea,” Stanley said, “and they can work within the parameters so they can have reasonable profits and at the same time continue their innovation.”

The legislation cleared the State Senate earlier this year. And with dozens of new General Assembly members taking their seats in January, supporters are hopeful it can make it through both chambers in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.