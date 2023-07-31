Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home during storm

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince William County Police are investigating after a man was killed in a violent storm over the weekend.

44-year-old Kenneth Allan Lee Jr was showering in his Prince William County home when he was struck by a tree.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday evening after severe storms reached the northern Virginia DMV area. The storms also caused damage in D.C. and Maryland, leaving thousands without power.

Fire officials say they responded to more than 300 service calls on Saturday alone in under four hours. It has also been reported that two people were injured after a tree fell on their car.

Several downed trees caused severe damage to dozens of houses across the D.C. area, and some roads closed more than a day later.

