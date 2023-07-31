Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia children in Kindergarten through 3rd grades.

This fall, the ‘Third Grade Success Act’ will be rolled out with the aim of providing additional one-on-one help and diagnostic services to children who are struggling.

When the legislature passed the bill earlier this year, lawmakers cited numerous studies showing students who are not reading at grade level by the third grade may never catch up. The bill was the brainchild of House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to ensure every child has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Fayette County implemented a similar program with grant funding after the Pandemic to catch students who may have fallen through the cracks during remote learning.

“We knew those students who came to us during the Pandemic, who got remote instruction, that it would be really difficult for young children in that situation, and we knew we had to play catch up,” explained Superintendent Gary Hough.

As Hough explained, they are not just ordinary aides, but employees with a specific aim to ensure students are fluent in reading and math.

Delegate Elliott Pritt, a father and teacher in the school system, voted in favor of the legislation. “My daughter’s teacher told me verbatim that her classroom aide was the best thing to ever happen during her 15 plus year teaching career. To see that expanded to second and third grade is crucial and an absolute indicator of a child’s success.”

While the legislature authorized funding for these aides, like many jobs across the country, there is a struggle to find workers.

“There are probably people who always wanted to be a teacher or who wanted to work with kids but never got to do that because the jobs required a degree. Now there’s an opportunity to do that and work with kids to help them succeed,” said Del. Pritt.

According to Hough, those interested in applying for these positions must pass a competency and criminal background check. He said the best way to learn more about the application process is to contact your local board of education.

