Several crowned in inaugural pageant ahead of the upcoming WV Sunflower Festival

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fall is fast approaching and with it comes the annual WV Sunflower Festival and Sunset Berry Farms in Alderson, WV.

The farm is also known for its strawberries--the Sunflower Festival takes places the first two weekends in September.

Sunset Berry Farm, most famously known for the sweetest strawberries in West Virginia, is now also the location of one of Almost Heaven’s most beautiful sunflower fields and Alderson’s very own festival. Make plans to capture memories in our 2-acre fields as well as enjoy a day of family fun with food vendors, scavenger hunts and more!

And new this year, the festival will feature missus from the inaugural West Virginia Sunflower Pageant which was held on July 22, 2023 and emceed by Mrs. All-Star United States, Christine Ford-Sams and our own WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden.

The pageant was held at the McCreery Hotel & Event Center in Hinton, WV (which is just southwest of the town of Alderson, WV)

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FOLLOWING:

Miss West Virginia Sunflower Queen -- Rileigh Yeager

Teen Miss West Virginia Sunflower -- Willow Ormsbee

Pre-teen Miss West Virginia Sunflower -- Kalianna Ward

**Several children competed & titled in their division earlier in the day as well. Congratulations to all the winners!

