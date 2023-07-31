Ridge Runners shutout Otterbots at home Sunday

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Danville Otterbots in the final series for both teams of the Appalachian League regular season.

It was all Ridge Runners from the start, taking a 2-0 lead after one and a 3-0 lead after three innings. Then in the fourth the team would score six runs highlighted by an Aedan Anderson two-run home run and win 9-0. Bluefield would only allow two hits as well.

