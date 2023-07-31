Max capacity at Tazewell County Animal Shelter prompts covered adoption fees

Grants Supermarket and Kimberly’s Greenhouse have offered some relief for the animal shelter.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell County Animal Shelter has announced that they are at maximum capacity. Now, two local businesses are stepping up to help.

The pets at the shelter can now be taken home without paying adoption fees, thanks to Grants Supermarket and Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah. These businesses have offered to cover those fees for the next two weeks to help encourage adoptions. Ginny Dawson, the director of the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, says she’s thankful for the support. However, she says it will take people coming in to adopt to help ensure new cats and dogs are able to have a place to stay in the shelter.

“It’s been... over five, almost six years since we’ve had to euthanize for space, and this is, you know, exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re putting out that plea to the public and saying, ‘look, you know, we’re at that place where we cannot take in any more animals if we don’t move some out...’” says Dawson, “...Definitely come by. We have amazing dogs that have been waiting forever, and we have something for everyone.”

Dawson encourages people to adopt, but she also wants visitors to understand that pets are a lifetime commitment. She would also like to stress that people should spay and neuter their pets to help prevent this situation from happening again in the future.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

Full slate of events planned for week leading up to Beaver-Graham game
Full slate of events scheduled for week leading up to Beaver-Graham game
Celena Hosig, reported missing from Blacksburg
Blacksburg PD asks for help tracking teenage girl
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Manchin announces $5.1 million for three W.Va. Head Start Programs
Manchin announces $5.1 million for three W.Va. Head Start Programs