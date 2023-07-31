Max capacity at Tazewell County Animal Shelter prompts covered adoption fees

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell County Animal Shelter has announced that they are at maximum capacity. Now, two local businesses are stepping up to help.

The pets at the shelter can now be taken home without paying adoption fees, thanks to Grants Supermarket and Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah. These businesses have offered to cover those fees for the next two weeks to help encourage adoptions. Ginny Dawson, the director of the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, says she’s thankful for the support. However, she says it will take people coming in to adopt to help ensure new cats and dogs are able to have a place to stay in the shelter.

“It’s been... over five, almost six years since we’ve had to euthanize for space, and this is, you know, exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re putting out that plea to the public and saying, ‘look, you know, we’re at that place where we cannot take in any more animals if we don’t move some out...’” says Dawson, “...Definitely come by. We have amazing dogs that have been waiting forever, and we have something for everyone.”

Dawson encourages people to adopt, but she also wants visitors to understand that pets are a lifetime commitment. She would also like to stress that people should spay and neuter their pets to help prevent this situation from happening again in the future.

