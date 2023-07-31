Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, who explained investigators originally believed the man had been murdered.

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the driveway of a home.

Bynum said it looked like McKenzie was leaving the house when the dogs became aggressive toward him.

“The victim began to run down the driveway as two to three more dogs joined in on the attack,” he explained.

The sheriff said surveillance video shows McKenzie falling and the dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point, five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes, the dogs overpower the victim, and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

The body’s condition led officers to first believe that McKenzie had been shot, Bynum said.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton

Latest News

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say