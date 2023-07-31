Lewisburg personal trainer creates, launches fitness app

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Haley Cahill-Teubert knows a thing or two about fitness.

The Lewisburg native has been a personal trainer since 2016. She is also a women’s fitness specialist, a pre and postnatal fitness specialist and a boxing trainer at Greenbrier Valley Fitness North in Lewisburg.

Cahill-Teubert says she is passionate about helping others live their best and healthiest lives. Still, she knows that paying for tailored workouts can get expensive and can leave people fending for themselves when it comes to exercising.

“What I’m seeing is that people are getting on YouTube or social media and just doing random workouts or maybe going to the gym but not having a plan to follow...not sure what equipment to use or what exercises to do,” she shared.

This led Cahill-Teubert to compact her years of personal training knowledge into a resource that people can carry in their pockets.

“I wanted to create a structured program that was affordable and also accessible just at the touch of a finger that people could do at home or at a gym with just very basic pieces of equipment like dumbbells and resistance bands and still get the results that they want to see.”

In June, she launched her own personal fitness app, called “Fit Haley.” The app is free for the first seven days and $14.99 every month after. It includes five new strength training workouts each week, with video demonstrations and written instructions. There is even an in-app log to track your weights and reps, as well as educational videos on how to engage your core, how to progress to more challenging exercises and more.

It’s designed to work anywhere and on your own time, but Cahill-Teubert says- if you like a more hands-on training approach- there is a messaging feature in the app so you can communicate with her directly.

“It’s really my hope that people feel empowered, that they feel confident in their abilities and feel good about their health and they can do that again from home, from a gym, at 10 o’clock at night, at 6 a.m. in the morning...”

As a personal trainer, Cahill-Teubert values fitness, but she’s also a working mom who knows the importance of quick yet effective exercises. She says that’s why the movements on her app are for all fitness levels and for anybody.

“I do these workouts from home. I’m just in my garage. It’s no fancy setup; it’s just relatable real life, and my hope is that other people feel that way too- that they can do these workouts from home or at the gym,” she explained.

“This app is for anyone who doesn’t know what type of workout to do when they go to the gym. This app is for people who have been working out for a long time that, maybe, want to streamline their programming. This app is for people who work out but aren’t seeing the results that they want to get.”

Another passion for Cahill-Teubert is helping women and mothers feel good about their bodies. In the near future, she plans to add a postpartum guide to show how best to approach fitness after giving birth and exercise medications for pregnant women to her app.

She is also currently working on a recipe guide.

