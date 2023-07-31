The humidity will continue to lower into Tuesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will further take over tonight, continuing to dry us out. Tonight, we could see a stray shower/storm early, but most will stay dry. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

SMOKE FORECAST

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could still push into our area a bit tomorrow, especially north of HWY 460- so mind the haze that could develop at times (mainly Tuesday evening).

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring some clouds here and there early, but we should become mostly sunny. We should be seasonable and less humid, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Tuesday night looks mainly cleae and cool with lows in the 50s.

Futurecast

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance of rain will stay slim. We could see an isolated shower but most will stay dry midweek. We’ll begin to feel a bit more muggy on Wednesday, and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s again.

DEW POINT FORECAST

Rain will move in as we head into Thursday and low pressure moves into our area. Rounds of showers/storms are looking likely into Friday too...

