The humidity will continue to lower into Tuesday

Dewpoints will drop tomorrow
TOMORROW LOOKS DRIER
TOMORROW LOOKS DRIER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will further take over tonight, continuing to dry us out. Tonight, we could see a stray shower/storm early, but most will stay dry. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

SMOKE FORECAST
SMOKE FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could still push into our area a bit tomorrow, especially north of HWY 460- so mind the haze that could develop at times (mainly Tuesday evening).

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring some clouds here and there early, but we should become mostly sunny. We should be seasonable and less humid, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Tuesday night looks mainly cleae and cool with lows in the 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance of rain will stay slim. We could see an isolated shower but most will stay dry midweek. We’ll begin to feel a bit more muggy on Wednesday, and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s again.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will move in as we head into Thursday and low pressure moves into our area. Rounds of showers/storms are looking likely into Friday too...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Temps will be in the low 70s this evening for the final game in the Danville and Bluefield...
Beautiful is the key word these next few days as drier and cooler weather settle in
MUGGY METER
We’ll be cooler and less humid to start the work week
Storms could produce strong damaging winds at times.
Severe weather possible this evening