HEPC schedules emergency meeting to address AB’s ‘rapidly deteriorating financial condition’

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Higher Education Policy Commission, or HEPC, has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday afternoon to discuss financial issues at Alderson Broaddus University.

The HEPC first scheduled an emergency meeting concerning AB last week after learning of more than $700,000 in overdue utility fees.

However, after Governor Jim Justice called on the HEPC to delay the emergency meeting, it was shown as canceled on the West Virginia Secretary of State website.

A new emergency meeting is now scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, July 31, according to the HEPC.

On the agenda for the meeting, the HEPC says, “an emergency meeting is warranted to address an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves. The rapidly deteriorating financial condition at Alderson Broaddus University may result in serious financial harm to students.”

The only item listed on the agenda is “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees in West Virginia.”

The emergency meeting by the HEPC is the latest of several financial concerns for AB. The university said last week it entered a joint agreement with the City of Philippi to settle the outstanding balance on its utilities.

Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees

Following an initial payment of $67,000, officials say a structured plan has been devised to make regular payments to resolve the remaining balance and consider future charges.

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the commission to continue to operate except for AB.

After receiving additional information from the university about its financial information earlier this month, the HEPC voted to provisionally reauthorize AB through June 2024. However, it gave the Commission the right to reconsider at any time if the institution does not meet the State’s criteria for financial stability.

