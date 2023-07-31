Gov. Justice announces West Virginia sales tax holiday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from Friday, August 4 through Monday, August 7.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday >>> CLICK HERE.

