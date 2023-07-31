Gov. Justice announces West Virginia sales tax holiday

Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from Friday,...
Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from Friday, August 4 through Monday, August 7.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from Friday, August 4 through Monday, August 7.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

  • Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
  • Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
  • Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
  • Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
  • Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

Haley Cahill-Teubert shows off features in her new fitness app, "Fit Haley"
Lewisburg personal trainer creates, launches fitness app
Eric Shawn Phillips
Mercer County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall
DHHR reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements