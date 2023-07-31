Full slate of events scheduled for week leading up to Beaver-Graham game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 5K race, a carnival and a golf tournament are just a few of the events planned for the week leading up to this year’s Beaver-Graham game. Both Bluefield, West Virginia and Virginia are putting a lot of effort into this year’s game. With money being raised from events being put towards both school’s athletic programs.

“100% of the profits go to the two high schools sports program. It’s called The Bluefield Cup: Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament. We have premier sponsors, corporate sponsors. Right now we’ve already raised quite a bit of money. A lot more than last year. Of the 18 teams we’re trying to get I believe we have about seven teams so far,” said Director of Parks & Recreation, Rick Showalter.

The golf tournament will be held Aug. 23 at 9 am at the Fincastle Country Club. The cost to enter is $400 per team of four players.

Also on the agenda for the week is legends night at the Granada.

“This year we’ve got a couple of key note speakers that will be there. From my understanding the football team will be there earlier for that. Then they’ll be moving over to the parade which will be a wonderful event for all the sports teams with the high school,” said Showalter.

On Aug. 26, the day after the Beaver-Graham game the City of Bluefield, West Virginia will have it’s lemonade festival. Free lemonade will be given out and the event will feature food trucks and vendors.

“We’re still in the planning process of things. So we’re adding more events to the lemonade festival. This year we’re bringing back the lemonade lassies but this year we’ll be calling them the lemonade ladies. This tradition began in 1939 and we thought it would be a great idea to bring it back this year,’ said Executive Assistant, Gabrielle Ponder.

If you’re looking to tailgate, spots are filling up fast with only nine left. Spots are $20 each and city officials say there is still no alcohol allowed during tailgating. All money raised from sold spots will be used to buy new turf for the field.

The main parking lot for the Beaver-Graham game opens up at 4 pm and the gates into the stadium will open up at 5:30 pm. The coin being used for the coin toss will be raffled off during half time of this year’s game. The coin will feature both a Bluefield and Graham logo.

You can find more information on the big game on the City of Bluefield’s website. You can also find out how to register for events or reserve a tailgating spot.

