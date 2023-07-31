DHHR reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With schools across West Virginia will be back in session over the next few weeks, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding parents of back-to-school shot requirements.

The DHHR says it is very important that students remain up to date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches.

Officials say children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.

All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against the following unless properly medically exempted, officials say:

  • Diphtheria
  • Pertussis
  • Tetanus
  • Polio
  • Measles
  • Mumps
  • Rubella
  • Varicella
  • Hepatitis B

Officials say all children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against the following unless properly medically exempted:

  • Diphtheria
  • Pertussis
  • Tetanus
  • Meningococcal disease

“As families, students, educators, and county school systems prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to receive vaccinations in a timely manner to help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Parents are encouraged to discuss their child’s vaccination status with their primary care provider or local health department.”

Click here for more information on West Virginia vaccine requirements.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluewell fatal shooting
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Bluewell shooting identified
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

Haley Cahill-Teubert shows off features in her new fitness app, "Fit Haley"
Lewisburg personal trainer creates, launches fitness app
Eric Shawn Phillips
Mercer County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime
Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday will be from Friday,...
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia sales tax holiday
With the start of school drawing near, some major changes are in store for West Virginia...
Third Grade Success Act to be implemented this Fall