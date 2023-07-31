Beautiful is the key word these next few days as drier and cooler weather settle in

After the heat and thunderstorms the past few days, it’s nice to know that drier and cooler weather is on the way for the start of this week. Blue sikes will be prolific today as we start out mainly sunny with a few clouds. Temperatures will be reaching into the mid to upper 70s. If you’re heading out to the Ridge Runners game in Bluefield temps will be in the low 70s at 6:30 when the game is set to begin. If you’re still at the game after sunset keep an eye out for the sturgeon moon, this month’s super moon.

Temps will be in the low 70s this evening for the final game in the Danville and Bluefield series. (WVVA WEATHER)

This evening temps will be a little chilly, sitting in the low 50s. But we will stay mainly dry outside of a pop-up shower in our southern counties.

Tuesday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds, but by the afternoon we will be looking at mainly sunny skies. Temperatures once again on the cooler side, sitting in the upper 70s.

Temps will be much cooler this week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will stay on the cool side all this week as we sit in the mid and upper 70s. As we head into Thursday the chance of showers and thunderstorms will return as temps get a little cooler.

