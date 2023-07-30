We’ll be cooler and less humid to start the work week

Some relief from the heat and humidity is on the way
MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(CHANCE OF RAIN)

High pressure will be sliding into our area behind a departing front, bringing us a cool-down and a drying trend. Tonight, besides a stray shower/storm early, we’ll stay mainly dry. We should clear out overnight, and low temps will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and we’ll be seasonable, if not a few degrees below normal during Monday afternoon. Highs should hit the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Tomorrow night, we’ll be cool, clear, and dry with lows in the 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

The dry weather will stick around into Tuesday as high pressure lingers over our area. Temps will be in the 70s Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be in the 50s again Tuesday night.

SMOKE FORECAST
SMOKE FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Our air quality might be affected by midweek as smoke from Canadian wildfires travels back into our area for a while- mind the possible haze into Wednesday! Those with heart/lung issues will need to monitor their symptoms Tuesday night-Wednesday especially.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast by Thursday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

