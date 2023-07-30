We’ll be cooler and less humid to start the work week

CHANCE OF RAIN (CHANCE OF RAIN)

High pressure will be sliding into our area behind a departing front, bringing us a cool-down and a drying trend. Tonight, besides a stray shower/storm early, we’ll stay mainly dry. We should clear out overnight, and low temps will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine, and we’ll be seasonable, if not a few degrees below normal during Monday afternoon. Highs should hit the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Tomorrow night, we’ll be cool, clear, and dry with lows in the 50s.

The dry weather will stick around into Tuesday as high pressure lingers over our area. Temps will be in the 70s Tuesday afternoon and we’ll be in the 50s again Tuesday night.

Our air quality might be affected by midweek as smoke from Canadian wildfires travels back into our area for a while- mind the possible haze into Wednesday! Those with heart/lung issues will need to monitor their symptoms Tuesday night-Wednesday especially.

Low pressure will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast by Thursday...

